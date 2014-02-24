FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt investment law prohibits 3rd party challenge to contracts -source
February 24, 2014

Egypt investment law prohibits 3rd party challenge to contracts -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s draft new investment law will contain provisions to prevent third parties from challenging contracts made between the government and an investor, a cabinet source said on Monday.

The clause is intended to reassure investors unnerved by previous legal challenges to such deals, some of which have resulted in companies being caught up in a legal limbo after being sold by the government.

The draft must be approved by Egypt’s president before it becomes law. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Catherine Evans)

