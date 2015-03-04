FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's cabinet approves long-awaited investment law - prime minister
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's cabinet approves long-awaited investment law - prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s cabinet approved a long-awaited draft law on investment on Wednesday, the prime minister said, legislation seen as critical to winning investors’ confidence ahead of an investment conference this month in Sharm al-Sheikh.

The law, which still requires the president’s ratification, aims to create a “one-stop shop” to make life easier for foreign investors.

“Yes we approved it and it will be sent to the president to ratify,” Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb told reporters after the cabinet meeting ended.

Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.