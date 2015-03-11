Egypt bourse expects 7-8 stock listings by mid-2015 -chairman

ABU DHABI, March 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Egyptian stock exchange expects seven or eight companies to list on the bourse by mid-2015, he said on Wednesday.

Mohammed Omran told a securities conference in Abu Dhabi that three large companies had already gone public in Egypt this year. However, it wasn’t immediately clear whether these three companies were part of Omran’s calculations for initial share sales in the first half of 2015.

Orascom Construction began trading on the bourse on Wednesday, having completed a $185 million public offer which saw 11 percent of its shares sold as part of a dual listing process with the Nasdaq Dubai. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by David French; editing by Jason Neely)