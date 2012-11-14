Egypt condemns Israel attacks on Gaza, demands halt

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday a series of Israeli strikes that killed a top Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip and urged the Jewish state to end them immediately.

“Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr condemned the series of air strikes that Israel is currently conducting against Gaza Strip and which led to the killing of Ahmed Al-Jaabari,” the statement released by Egypt’s foreign ministry said.

“He called on Israel to stop its strikes on Gaza Strip immediately,” the statement added.