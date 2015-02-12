FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 12, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Canada urges full release of Al Jazeera journalist Fahmy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada wants the “immediate and full release” of Mohamed Fahmy, the Al Jazeera journalist and naturalized Canadian who was jailed in Egypt and released on bail Thursday, an official said.

While Fahmy’s release on bail was welcomed, “the prospect of Mr. Fahmy standing retrial is unacceptable,” Lynne Yelich, Canadian minister of state for foreign affairs and consular, said in a statement.

After his release, the court said Thursday the case against Fahmy and another Al Jazeera journalist was still pending.

Fahmy has been in jail in Egypt for more than 400 days on charges of aiding a “terrorist organization.”

Canadian officials have raised Fahmy’s case with Egyptian officials 19 times over the last two weeks, Yelich said, adding she would continue to raise the government’s concerns about the case. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

