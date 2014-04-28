FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Al Jazeera accuses Egypt of expropriation, files $150 million claim
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Al Jazeera accuses Egypt of expropriation, files $150 million claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera served Egypt with a $150 million compensation claim on Monday for what it called damage to its business inflicted by Cairo’s military rulers, a lawyer acting for the Qatar-based channel said.

He told Reuters that Egypt had waged a “sustained campaign” against the broadcaster and its journalists since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July last year. Cairo had six months to settle the claim, filed in the context of a bilateral investment treaty, or face a tribunal, he said.

“Al Jazeera invested substantial sums in Egypt,” said Cameron Doley of London law firm Carter-Ruck. “The effect of this recent campaign by the military government is that this investment has been expropriated. Egypt is bound by international law to pay Al Jazeera just and effective compensation.” (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.