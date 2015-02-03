FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt could free jailed journalist Fahmy within hours-Al Jazeera
February 3, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt could free jailed journalist Fahmy within hours-Al Jazeera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt could free Canadian-Egyptian journalist Mohamed Fahmy within hours, Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera English reported on Tuesday.

Fahmy’s colleague, Peter Greste, an Australian citizen, was released on Sunday. A third journalist, Baher Mohamed, an Egyptian national, is still in prison in Cairo.

The thee men were sentenced in June to between seven and 10 years on charges including spreading lies to help “a terrorist organisation” - a reference to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy

