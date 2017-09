Al Jazeera journalist Greste says relief to be free, like a "rebirth"

DOHA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian journalist Peter Greste said on Monday it was a great relief to be freed from prison in Egypt but added in an interview on Al Jazeera that he felt “incredible angst” about leaving two colleagues behind in prison.

Al Jazeera journalist Greste was released on Sunday after 400 days in a Cairo jail and later left Egypt. He had been sentenced to seven years on charges that included aiding a terrorist group, security officials said.

“This (release) has been like a rebirth,” he said in his first public remarks since he was freed. (Reporting by Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Susan Fenton)