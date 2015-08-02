FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt postpones verdict in retrial of Al Jazeera journalists to Aug. 29
August 2, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt postpones verdict in retrial of Al Jazeera journalists to Aug. 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Sunday postponed for the second time the verdict in the retrial of Al Jazeera television journalists who have been charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, to Aug. 29.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

