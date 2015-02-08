Egypt sets Feb. 12 retrial date for jailed Al Jazeera journalists -lawyer

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have set Feb. 12 as the start of a retrial for two jailed Al Jazeera journalists, the lawyer for one of the journalists said on Sunday.

“The session has been set for Feb. 12, 2015. It is the new session for the retrial,” said Mostafa Nagy, lawyer for Egyptian journalist Baher Mohamed.

Mohamed, along with Australian Peter Greste and Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy were sentenced last year to seven to 10 years on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organization - a reference to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. A month ago, a court ordered their retrial.

Greste was freed last week and deported.