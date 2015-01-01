REFILE-Egyptian court cancels jail sentences against Al Jazeera journalists-lawyer

(Fixes headline)
CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s highest court cancelled jail sentences against three journalists working for Al Jazeera television on Thursday and ordered a retrial, a defence lawyer said.
Australian Peter Greste, Canadian-Egyptian Mohamed Fahmy and Egyptian national Baher Mohamed are serving seven- to ten-year sentences on charges of aiding the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and publishing false news about Egypt.
Reporting by Maggie Fick; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie