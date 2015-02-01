FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jailed Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste expected to leave Egypt for Australia-report
February 1, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Jailed Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste expected to leave Egypt for Australia-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste, imprisoned in Egypt 400 days ago on charges that included aiding a terrorist group, will be deported to his native Australia on Sunday, Egypt’s state news agency reported.

Two security officials confirmed that an order had been given for Greste’s release. There was no immediate word on the fate of his two Al Jazeera colleagues -- Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed -- who were also jailed in the case that provoked an international outcry. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

