Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to March 25
March 19, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to March 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court adjourned until March 25 the trial of two Al Jazeera television journalists after hearing witness testimony on Thursday.

The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail last month after spending more than a year in detention.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported earlier in February.

The three were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation. Egypt’s high court ordered a retrial in January. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
