Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to April 22
March 25, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to April 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court said on Wednesday it adjourned until April 22 the trial of two Al Jazeera television journalists.

The pair are charged with aiding a terrorist organisation, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Mohamed Fahmy, a naturalised Canadian who has given up his Egyptian citizenship, and Egyptian Baher Mohamed were released on bail last month after spending more than a year in custody.

A third Al Jazeera journalist, Australian Peter Greste, was deported in February.

They were originally sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison on charges including spreading lies to help a terrorist organisation, which they have denied. Egypt’s high court ordered a retrial in January. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by John Stonestreet)

