CAIRO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Three journalists working for Qatar-based Al Jazeera television network were expected to remain in jail until they appear before a new court for a retrial, a defence lawyer said on Thursday.

“They will not be released until they appear before the new chamber, which will decide whether to release them or not,” said defence attorney Mostafa Nagy. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)