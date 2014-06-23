FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt court jails Al Jazeera journalists for 7-10 years
June 23, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt court jails Al Jazeera journalists for 7-10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - An Egyptian judge sentenced three Al Jazeera journalists on Monday to seven years in jail after finding them guilty on charges including helping a “terrorist organisation” by publishing lies.

The three include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera’s Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, bureau chief of Al Jazeera English.

A third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of weapons.

Another 11 defendants were sentenced in absentia to 10 years. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

