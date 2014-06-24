FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt president says will not interfere in judicial rulings
June 24, 2014 / 9:03 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt president says will not interfere in judicial rulings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 24 (Reuters) - Newly elected Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that he would not interfere with judicial verdicts, following an international outcry over lengthy prison sentences given to three Al Jazeera journalists this week.

Sisi said Egypt’s authorities would respect the independence of the judiciary.

“We will not interfere in judicial rulings,” Sisi said in a televised speech at a military graduation ceremony.

“We must respect judicial rulings and not criticise them even if others do not understand this.” (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

