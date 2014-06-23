FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt death penalties "obscene", wrong to jail Jazeera trio -UN
June 23, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt death penalties "obscene", wrong to jail Jazeera trio -UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 23 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Monday that Egypt’s death penalty convictions and mass trials are “obscene and a complete travesty of justice”.

In a statement, Pillay said that Egypt should release three al-Jazeera reporters jailed for seven years earlier in the day after being convicted of helping a “terrorist organisation”, and she accused Egypt of “crushing” the media.

Those verdicts and the death sentences confirmed on Saturday for 183 Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters are the latest in a string of prosecutions “rife with procedural irregularities and in breach of international human rights law”, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

