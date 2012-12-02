Egyptian judges' body urges referendum boycott - source

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An influential body representing Egyptian judges will urge its members not to supervise a Dec. 15 referendum on a draft constitution, said a source in the organisation, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.

The source said the decision over the referendum was made at a Judges’ Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.

The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a Nov. 22 decree issued by Mursi that expanded the president’s powers and shielded them from judicial review.

.