10 months ago
Egypt's Juhayna says dollar crisis behind decline in profits
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt's Juhayna says dollar crisis behind decline in profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's dollar crisis is the reason behind Juhayna Food Industries SAE's decline in net profits, its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.

Juhayna on Thursday reported a drop in net profit of about 34 percent, to 58.19 million Egyptian pounds ($6.55 million) from 88.23 million a year earlier.

Chairman Safwan Thabet said the company had begun work on reducing the proportion of imported raw materials it uses to 50 percent from 60 percent over the next year. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
