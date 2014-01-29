FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014
January 29, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country’s largest dairy product and juice makers, plans to invest 400 million Egyptian pounds ($57.5 million) in 2014, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investments will include expanding production capacity in the juice business as well as starting production at a yoghurt factory and setting up and improving logistical sales points and branches, it said.

$1 = 6.9618 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark POtter

