Egypt's Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country’s largest dairy product and juice makers, plans to invest 400 million Egyptian pounds ($57.5 million) in 2014, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investments will include expanding production capacity in the juice business as well as starting production at a yoghurt factory and setting up and improving logistical sales points and branches, it said.