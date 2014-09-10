FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Majority owner of Egypt's Juhayna sells 1.2 pct of firm
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 10, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Majority owner of Egypt's Juhayna sells 1.2 pct of firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Egypt’s largest dairy and juice company Juhayna has sold a 1.2 percent stake, the company said on Wednesday, in a deal worth around 100 million Egyptian pounds ($13.98 million).

Investment firm Pharon has sold 11.25 million shares, cutting its stake to 51.02 percent of the food company, Juhayna said in a statement.

The sale was based on the last traded price on Tuesday of 10.26 pounds per share. The statement did not identify the buyer.

Juhayna, founded in 1983, has seven factories with a production capacity of 2,900 tonnes per day. Customers include Egypt Air, Air France, and major hotels and restaurants in Egypt, the biggest Arab nation. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Michael Georgy and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.