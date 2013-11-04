Egypt's Juhayna says 9-month profit up 28 pct

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country’s largest dairy and juice makers, reported a 28-percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2013 on Monday.

Juhayna’s net profit rose to 308.2 million Egyptian pounds ($44.74 million) until Sept. 30 from 240.0 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenues went up to 2.49 billion pounds in the first nine months of 2013 from 2.11 billion pounds a year earlier. The results came from a company statement reporting unaudited consolidated results. ($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)