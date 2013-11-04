FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Juhayna says 9-month profit up 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Juhayna says 9-month profit up 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries , one of the country’s largest dairy and juice makers, reported a 28-percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2013 on Monday.

Juhayna’s net profit rose to 308.2 million Egyptian pounds ($44.74 million) until Sept. 30 from 240.0 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenues went up to 2.49 billion pounds in the first nine months of 2013 from 2.11 billion pounds a year earlier. The results came from a company statement reporting unaudited consolidated results. ($1 = 6.8883 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.