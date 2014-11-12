UPDATE 1-Egypt's Juhayna posts 42 pct drop in Q3 net profit

(Fixes garble in paragraoh 4)

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries, one of Egypt’s largest dairy product and juice makers, on Wednesday posted a 42.3 percent drop in third-quarter net profit despite revenue growth, citing a surge in raw material prices and higher financing costs.

The company reported net profit of 53.769 million Egyptian pounds ($7.52 million) for the three-month period to the end of September and revenues of 1.008 billion pounds, up 15.1 percent on the same period last year, with particularly strong growth in the dairy segment.

But revenues could not keep up with a 23 percent jump in the cost of goods sold, largely on the back of rising raw material prices, and a 35 percent rise in financing costs, Juhayna said in a statement.

Profits were up from the second quarter, when Juhayna’s net income stood at 40 million pounds. Management expected “modest improvement in margins” in the final months of 2014, the statement said.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Safwan Thabet told Reuters last month he expects Juhayna’s profits to recover in 2015 after a nearly 100 percent increase in the cost of raw materials squeezed margins this year.

“We remain confident in the prospects for both our company and our industry in 2015 and beyond, particularly as raw material costs have eased in the period and as we see signals of a broader economic improvement that should positively impact the nation’s consumer market,” Thabet said in a statement.

Established in 1983, Juhayna makes and exports juice, milk and yoghurt products across Africa and the Middle East, and sells a limited range into European and U.S. markets too. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by Mark Heinrich)