FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tribesmen kidnap two UK tourists in Egypt's Sinai -sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 7, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Tribesmen kidnap two UK tourists in Egypt's Sinai -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Gunmen in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula kidnapped two British tourists on their way to a beach resort, security and tribal sources said on Thursday.

Security in the isolated desert region has deteriorated since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising two years ago. Tourists kidnapped in similar circumstances last year were released unharmed.

The Britons were riding in a private car from Cairo to Sharm El Sheikh, a popular tourist resort, when they were stopped by the gunmen, the sources said.

The kidnappers were demanding the release of four prisoners held in Alexandria on charges of arms smuggling, the sources added. South Sinai’s Red Sea coast is a major tourism hub for Egypt. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.