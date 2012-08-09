FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Lecico second quarter profits recover
August 9, 2012

Egypt's Lecico second quarter profits recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian ceramics maker Lecico said on Thursday its second quarter net profit quadrupled to 20.6 million Egyptian pounds ($3.4 million) versus a year earlier.

The firm had posted a second quarter net profit of 5.1 million pounds in 2011.

Lecico said in a statement that rising demand for its sanitary ware and tiles in the local market as well as in Libya and Europe had compensated for losses it suffered due to political instability last year in the wake of the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

Revenues for the second quarter rose 42 percent year-on-year to 355.3 million pounds.

Lecico said the opening of its new tile plant in 2011 also boosted sales but expects a slight drop in third quarter net income due to reduced production during the Muslim fasting holy month of Ramadan, which began in late July. ($1 = 6.0815 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
