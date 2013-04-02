Egypt c.bank says foreign reserves slightly lower in March

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor said on Tuesday that foreign exchange reserves had fallen slightly in March from February’s level of $13.5 billion.

Governor Hisham Ramez told reporters in Dubai that the reserves were “down a little bit” from February.

Previously, the central bank had said the reserves did not fall significantly in March.

Planning minister Ashraf al-Araby said earlier on Tuesday that the country planned to boost its foreign reserves to $16 billion by the end of June.

The finance minister, Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy, told al-Arabiya television that he was negotiating a loan worth $465 million with the Arab Monetary Fund. Egypt is also seeking $4.8 billion from the International Monetary Fund, among other aid.