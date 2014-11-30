FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBAD, HSBC, National Bank of Egypt arrange $1.5 bln syndicated loan for Egypt's state oil company-NBAD
November 30, 2014

NBAD, HSBC, National Bank of Egypt arrange $1.5 bln syndicated loan for Egypt's state oil company-NBAD

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has secured a $1.5 billion syndicated loan from National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), HSBC and National Bank of Egypt, NBAD said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal is a three year loan facility, NBAD said. In a separate statement released on Friday, the three banks said they would arrange the loan to Egypt’s state oil company in order for the country to pay back foreign energy companies. Each bank would arrange $500 million of the loan, that statement said.

Reporting By Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
