May 27, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt exchange closed on Tuesday for holiday marking election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s bourse will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday on the second day of presidential elections, authorities said.

Banks will also be closed on Tuesday, according to the announcement on Monday night.

Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to emerge from the voting as Egypt’s next president, with supporters seeing him as the man who can pull the Arab world’s most populous nation back from the brink.

Lines at 20 Cairo polling stations visited by Reuters consistently over the past three years appeared shorter than in previous elections. The interior minister said turnout was good. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
