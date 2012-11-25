FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's justice minister seeks to end rift with judges
November 25, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's justice minister seeks to end rift with judges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Egyptian Justice Minister Ahmed Mekky has started mediation efforts to try to end a crisis between Egypt’s executive and judicial authorities, state TV reported on Sunday.

It was the first public sign of a government attempt to resolve a crisis ignited by President Mohamed Mursi’s decision to expand his powers and protect his decisions from judicial review.

Mekky, who has said he has “some reservations” about Mursi’s decree, convened a meeting at the Supreme Court headquarters in Cairo, state TV reported, without giving further details.

