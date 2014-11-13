Medinet Nasr Q3 profit up 158 pct to 46.8 mln Egyptian pounds

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Medinet Nasr’s third-quarter net profit rose 158 percent from a year earlier to 46.8 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million), the company said on Thursday.

Medinet Nasr also reported a 162 percent increase in revenues to 118 million Egyptian pounds on the back of a successful housing development near Cairo International Airport.

“The strong performance in our flagship Tag Sultan development is a testament to the project’s clear selling proposition and to our ability to properly position it in the market,” said Ahmed El Hitamy, the company’s General Manager.