Medinet Nasr Q3 profit up 158 pct to 46.8 mln Egyptian pounds
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Medinet Nasr Q3 profit up 158 pct to 46.8 mln Egyptian pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Medinet Nasr’s third-quarter net profit rose 158 percent from a year earlier to 46.8 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million), the company said on Thursday.

Medinet Nasr also reported a 162 percent increase in revenues to 118 million Egyptian pounds on the back of a successful housing development near Cairo International Airport.

“The strong performance in our flagship Tag Sultan development is a testament to the project’s clear selling proposition and to our ability to properly position it in the market,” said Ahmed El Hitamy, the company’s General Manager.

1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound Reporting By Shadi Bushra; editing by David Clarke

