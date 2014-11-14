FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt issues first microfinance law
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt issues first microfinance law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has issued the country’s first law regulating microfinance services, the Egyptian Supervisory Authority said late on Thursday.

The law regulates microfinance funding by non-bank sources including companies and non-governmental organisations and puts them under the authority of the financial regulator, known as EFSA. Banks will continue to be regulated by the central bank.

The law, approved by the country’s interim cabinet in May, was issued by decree by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after approval by the State Council.

In the absence of a parliament, Sisi has been using his legislative authority to introduce economic reforms, which have been welcomed by investors, whilst also curtailing political freedoms.

The government consulted the World Bank and other institutions when drawing up the law, EFSA said. The rules for microfinance, the provision of extremely small loans, could help to create jobs by giving individual entrepreneurs a start.

Executives from U.S. companies visiting Egypt this week said the country needed to promote the growth of small companies to develop its economy. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.