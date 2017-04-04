FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Egypt's MM Group shares priced at 5.96 pounds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 5 months ago

Egypt's MM Group shares priced at 5.96 pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - A private placement of shares by Egypt's MM Group was covered 9.2 times and the final share price was set at 5.96 pounds ($0.33), underwriter Beltone Finance said on Tuesday.

MM Group for Industry & International Trade aims to start trading its stock on the Egyptian exchange next week after offering 30 percent of its shares in private and public offerings, raising 750 million pounds ($42 million).

The company distributes several international brands in Egypt including Vodafone, Samsung Electronics, Jaguar, Land Rover and Ferrari.

"The private placement of MM Group's shares was finalised last night and was covered 9.23 times. The final price for the shares in the private and public offerings was set at 5.96 pounds per share," said Osama Rashad, director of finance and investor relations at Beltone Financial Holding.

$1 = 18.0000 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Dominic Evans; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.