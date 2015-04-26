FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt's Mobinil says declined its losses by 80.2 percent in Q1 2015
April 26, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Egypt's Mobinil says declined its losses by 80.2 percent in Q1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Orange share in 3rd graph)

CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian mobile phone carrier Mobinil said on Sunday its losses declined by 80.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year.

The company’s losses declined to 35.022 million Egyptian pounds ($4.59 million) from 177.005 million last year, it said in a statement.

Mobinil, 99 percent owned by France’s Orange, said its seasonal revenues increased to 2.794 billion Egyptian pounds in the first quarter from 2.649 billion pounds in same period last year. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by William Hardy)

