Egypt end-May money supply up 7.4 pct yr/yr

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply rose 7.4 percent in the year to the end of May, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply was 1,067.9 billion Egyptian pounds ($176.19 billion), up from 1,058.8 billion pounds at the end of April and 994.4 billion at the end of May 2011.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website: (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In bln pounds) May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,067.9 1,058.8 994.4 Year-on-year pct change 7.4 7.3 11