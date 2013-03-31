Egypt M2 money supply rises 15 pct in year to end-Feb

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply rose by 15.4 percent in the year to the end of February, the central bank said on Sunday.

Money supply rose to 1,211.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($178.05 billion) from 1,198.1 billion pounds at the end of January and 1,050.1 billion pounds at the end of February, 2012.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In bln pounds)

Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,211.3 1,198.1 1,050.1