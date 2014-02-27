FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Egypt's M2 money supply grows 16.7 pct y/y at end-Jan - central bank
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Egypt's M2 money supply grows 16.7 pct y/y at end-Jan - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats unchanged to attach to snap)

CAIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply climbed 16.7 percent in the year to the end of January, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply rose to 1.40 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of January and 1.20 trillion pounds at the end of January 2013.

Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Jan. 2014 Dec. 2013 Jan. 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,398.7 1,387.7 1,198.1

Reporting by Tom Perry/Asma Alsharif

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.