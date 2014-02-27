RPT-Egypt's M2 money supply grows 16.7 pct y/y at end-Jan - central bank

(Repeats unchanged to attach to snap)

CAIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply climbed 16.7 percent in the year to the end of January, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply rose to 1.40 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of January and 1.20 trillion pounds at the end of January 2013.

Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Jan. 2014 Dec. 2013 Jan. 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,398.7 1,387.7 1,198.1