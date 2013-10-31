Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.7 pct in year to September

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 18.7 percent in the year to the end of September, the central bank said on Thursday. Money supply rose to 1.335 trillion Egyptian pounds ($193.81 billion) from 1.330 trillion at the end of August and 1.124 trillion at the end of September 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Sept 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,334.8 1,329.5 1,124.3 (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)