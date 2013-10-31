FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.7 pct in year to September
October 31, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.7 pct in year to September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by
18.7 percent in the year to the end of September, the central
bank said on Thursday.
    Money supply rose to 1.335 trillion Egyptian pounds ($193.81
billion) from 1.330 trillion at the end of August and 1.124
trillion at the end of September 2012.  
    Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of
Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website 
(www.cbe.org.eg): 
 (In bln pounds)          Sept 2013   Aug 2013   Sept 2012 
 Domestic liquidity (M2)  1,334.8     1,329.5    1,124.3
                                                 
 
 (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
