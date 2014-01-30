FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's M2 money supply rose 19.1 pct y/y end-Dec - C.bank
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's M2 money supply rose 19.1 pct y/y end-Dec - C.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply climbed 19.1 percent in the year to the end of December, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply rose to 1.39 trillion Egyptian pounds ($199.67 billion from 1.360 trillion at the end of November and 1.167 trillion pounds at the end of December 2012.

Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Dec. 2013 Nov. 2013 Dec. 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,390.8 1,360.1 1,167.2

Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.