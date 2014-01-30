Egypt's M2 money supply rose 19.1 pct y/y end-Dec - C.bank

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply climbed 19.1 percent in the year to the end of December, the central bank said on Thursday.

Money supply rose to 1.39 trillion Egyptian pounds ($199.67 billion from 1.360 trillion at the end of November and 1.167 trillion pounds at the end of December 2012.

Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Dec. 2013 Nov. 2013 Dec. 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,390.8 1,360.1 1,167.2