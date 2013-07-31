Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 18.4 percent in the year to the end of June, the central bank said on Wednesday. Money supply climbed to 1.296 trillion Egyptian pounds ($185 billion) from 1.269 trillion at the end of May and 1.094 trillion at the end of June 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,295.8 1,268.5 1,094.4 ($1 = 7.0011 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Shaimaa Fayed)