Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 10:09 AM / in 4 years

Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply rose by
18.4 percent in the year to the end of June, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
    Money supply climbed to 1.296 trillion Egyptian pounds ($185
billion) from 1.269 trillion at the end of May and 1.094
trillion at the end of June 2012.  
    Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of
Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website 
(www.cbe.org.eg): 
 (In bln pounds)          June 2013   May 2013   June 2012 
 Domestic liquidity (M2)  1,295.8     1,268.5    1,094.4
                                                 
 ($1 = 7.0011 Egyptian pounds)

 (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Shaimaa Fayed)

