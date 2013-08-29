Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in year to end-July

CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 19.4 percent in the year to the end of July, the central bank said on Thursday. Money supply rose to 1.316 trillion Egyptian pounds ($188 billion) from 1.296 trillion at the end of June and 1.102 trillion at the end of July 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,316.2 1,295.8 1,101.9 ($1 = 6.9850 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)