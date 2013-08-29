FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in year to end-July
August 29, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.4 pct in year to end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by
19.4 percent in the year to the end of July, the central bank
said on Thursday.
    Money supply rose to 1.316 trillion Egyptian pounds ($188
billion) from 1.296 trillion at the end of June and 1.102
trillion at the end of July 2012.  
    Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of
Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website 
(www.cbe.org.eg): 
 (In bln pounds)          July 2013   June 2013  July 2012 
 Domestic liquidity (M2)  1,316.2     1,295.8    1,101.9
                                                 
 ($1 = 6.9850 Egyptian pounds)

 (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Toby Chopra)

