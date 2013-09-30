FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.2 pct in year to end-August
September 30, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.2 pct in year to end-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed
by 19.2 percent in the year to the end of August, the central
bank said on Monday.
    Money supply rose to 1.329 trillion Egyptian pounds ($192.8
billion) from 1.316 trillion at the end of July and 1.115.3
trillion at the end of August 2012.  
    Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of
Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website 
(www.cbe.org.eg): 
 (In bln pounds)          Aug 2013    July 2013  Aug 2012 
 Domestic liquidity (M2)  1,329.5     1,316.2    1,115.3
                                                 
 ($1 = 6.8918 Egyptian pounds)

 (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tom Perry)

