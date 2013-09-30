Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.2 pct in year to end-August

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply climbed by 19.2 percent in the year to the end of August, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1.329 trillion Egyptian pounds ($192.8 billion) from 1.316 trillion at the end of July and 1.115.3 trillion at the end of August 2012. Following is a table of the latest M2 figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) Aug 2013 July 2013 Aug 2012 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,329.5 1,316.2 1,115.3 ($1 = 6.8918 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Tom Perry)