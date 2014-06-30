Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct year on year in May -c.bank

CAIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply rose 17.02 percent in the year to the end of May, the central bank said on Monday. Money supply rose to 1,484.42 billion Egyptian pounds ($207.61 billion) from 1,268.51 billion pounds at the end of May 2013. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In bln pounds) May 2014 April 2014 May 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1,484.4 1,459.6 1,268.5 ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)