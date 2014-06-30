FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct year on year in May -c.bank
June 30, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt M2 money supply up 17 pct year on year in May -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply rose
17.02 percent in the year to the end of May, the central bank
said on Monday.
    Money supply rose to 1,484.42 billion Egyptian pounds
($207.61 billion) from 1,268.51 billion pounds at the end of May
2013. 
    Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply 
figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central
bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):     
     
 (In bln pounds)                                   
                          May 2014    April 2014  May 2013 
 Domestic liquidity (M2)  1,484.4     1,459.6     1,268.5


($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)

 (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
