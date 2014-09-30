Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.14 pct on year in August -central bank

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply rose 17.14 percent in August compared to the same month last year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Money supply rose to 1.557379 trillion Egyptian pounds ($217.82 billion) in August, compared to 1.329492 trillion in the same period of 2013.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)

August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.55738 1.54503 1.32949 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)