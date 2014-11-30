Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.71 pct on year in October -c. bank

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply was up 15.71 percent at the end of October from a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.560 trillion Egyptian pounds ($218.18 billion).

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)

Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.56032 1.54376 1.34848 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin)