Egypt M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in August - central bank

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply was up 18.3 percent at the end of August from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday. The money supply stood at 2.15 trillion Egyptian pounds ($242.12 billion), it said. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):

Aug 2016 July 2016 Aug 2015 Domestic liquidity (M2) 2.152 2.122 1.819 ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)