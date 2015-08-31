FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt money supply up 16.5 pct in July -central bank
August 31, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt money supply up 16.5 pct in July -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply was up 16.5 percent at the end of July from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.8 trillion Egyptian pounds at the end of July 2015, compared with 1.55 trillion at the end of July 2014. Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):

July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.7995 1.7655 1.5450 (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans)

