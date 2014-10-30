FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.63 pct on year in September -c. bank
October 30, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.63 pct on year in September -c. bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply rose 15.63 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The money supply rose to 1.544 trillion Egyptian pounds ($216 billion).

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in billions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg): (In trillions of pounds)

Sept 2014 Aug 2014 Sept 2013 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.54367 1.55738 1.33497 ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Shadi Bushra, editing by John Stonestreet)

