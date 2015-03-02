FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt money supply up 16.4 pct in January -c. bank
March 2, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt money supply up 16.4 pct in January -c. bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s M2 money supply was up 16.4 percent at the end of January from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

M2 money supply stood at 1.6276 trillion Egyptian pounds ($213 billion) at the end of January 2015, compared to 1.3983 at the end of January 2014.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the central bank’s website (www.cbe.org.eg):

(In trillions of pounds)

Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Jan 2014 Domestic liquidity (M2) 1.6276 1.6065 1.3983 ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
