Egypt M2 money supply up 16.8 pct in August -central bank
September 30, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt M2 money supply up 16.8 pct in August -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply
 was up 16.8 percent at the end of August from a year
earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
    The money supply stood at 1.82 trillion Egyptian pounds, it
said.

Following is a table of the latest Egyptian M2 money supply
figures in trillions of Egyptian pounds, according to the
central bank's website (www.cbe.org.eg):


                            Aug 2015    July 2015      Aug 2014
  Domestic liquidity (M2)   1.819138     1.799490      1.557379

 (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
